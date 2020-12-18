SAIL's IISCO, Durgapur plants to play important role in Mission Purvodaya: Dharmendra Pradhan

SAIL's steel plants in West Bengal will play a crucial role in achieving the objectives of government's 'Mission Purvodaya', Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

The minister made the remarks in West Bengal where he reviewed the performance of Steel Authority of India Ltd's (SAIL) IISCO Steel Plant (ISP) and Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP), Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

"Outlining the role of SAIL plants which are based in the eastern region of the country in Mission Purvodaya, Pradhan has said both plants have an important role to play in the development of the eastern region as well as the nation," the ministry said.

The Mission, which aims at accelerated development of eastern India through an integrated steel hub, was launched by Pradhan in January 2020.

While launching the Mission in Kolkata, he had said it is expected that out of the 300 million tonnes (MT) steel capacity by 2030-31 in India, over 200 MT can come from eastern region alone.

The Mission will also drive India's march towards USD 5 trillion economy target set by the government.

According to the statement, the minister also directed the plants to work towards creating a sustainable production model which facilitates growth of downstream industries in and around the region.

"These are important players not only for the region but for the nation as a whole. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mission Purvodaya will facilitate unleashing the true potential of the eastern region in the development of the nation," the statement quoted Pradhan as saying.

As part of the review, the minister visited the important functioning areas of the plants.

Under the Mission, the country's steel making capacity would be enhanced through easing setting up of greenfield plants, developing steel clusters near integrated steel plants as well as demand centres. Besides, it aims to transform logistics and utilities infrastructure which would change the socio-economic landscape in eastern India.

The steps under the Mission also include growth of steel industry along with employment opportunities across the entire value chain.