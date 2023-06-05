None of us have withdrawn from protest: Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik denies reports of wrestlers withdrawing from protest against WFI chief

Sakshi said that she, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have resumed their respective jobs, but have not withdrawn from the protest.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 05 2023, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 14:44 ist
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sakshi Malik on Monday denied reports of her along with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia withdrawing from the wrestlers' protest. Sakshi said that she and the other two wrestlers have resumed their respective jobs, but have not withdrawn from the protest.

 

She clarified this on Twitter after multiple reports claimed that Phogat, Punia and Sakshi on Monday withdrew from the wrestlers' protest in order to join back their respective jobs.

Sakshi along with Punia and Phogat had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

More to follow...

Wrestlers
WFI
Sakshi Malik
VINESH PHOGAT
Bajrang Punia
India News

