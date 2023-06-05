Sakshi Malik denies reports of wrestlers withdrawing from protest against WFI chief

Sakshi Malik on Monday denied reports of her along with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia withdrawing from the wrestlers' protest. Sakshi said that she and the other two wrestlers have resumed their respective jobs, but have not withdrawn from the protest.

ये खबर बिलकुल ग़लत है। इंसाफ़ की लड़ाई में ना हम में से कोई पीछे हटा है, ना हटेगा। सत्याग्रह के साथ साथ रेलवे में अपनी ज़िम्मेदारी को साथ निभा रही हूँ। इंसाफ़ मिलने तक हमारी लड़ाई जारी है। कृपया कोई ग़लत खबर ना चलाई जाए। pic.twitter.com/FWYhnqlinC — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) June 5, 2023

She clarified this on Twitter after multiple reports claimed that Phogat, Punia and Sakshi on Monday withdrew from the wrestlers' protest in order to join back their respective jobs.

Sakshi along with Punia and Phogat had met Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

