Salman, Akshay, Jr NTR 'saddened' by loss of lives in Odisha train accident

Films stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR and other celebrities on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district.

At least 261 people were killed and nearly 1,000 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Salman said he is "really saddened" by the unfortunate train accident.

"Really saddened to hear abt the accident. May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace. Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident," he tweeted.

Akshay said the visuals from the accident site in Odisha were "heartbreaking".

"Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti," he added.

Ajay Devgn wrote: "Offering heartfelt condolences to the grieving families affected by the tragic accident in Odisha. May they find solace and courage amidst this challenging period."

Jr NTR expressed his "heartfelt condolences" to the families and the loved ones of those affected.

"My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time," he tweeted.

Superstar Chiranjeevi and actor Allu Arjun also conveyed their condolences.

Chiranjeevi made an appeal to his fans and the general public to come forward and donate blood.

"Utterly shocked at the tragic Coromandel express accident in Orissa and the huge loss of lives! My heart goes out to the bereaved families.

"I understand there is an urgent demand for blood units to save lives. Appeal to all our fans and good samaritans in the nearby areas to extend all possible assistance for donating life saving blood units. #BalasoreTrainAccident," he tweeted.

Allu Arjun wrote he is "shocked & heartbroken" by the tragic accident.

"My condolences to the families who have suffered the loss of their loved ones. Sending heartfelt prayers for the recovery of those who were injured," he posted.

"KGF" star Yash shared his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and thanked those who helped in the rescue efforts.

"It's difficult to describe in words how heart-wrenching the train tragedy of Odisha is. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. Gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," he tweeted.

"Heartbreaking," wrote Varun Dhawan as he shared a photo of the accident site on his Instagram Stories.

Shilpa Shetty said she is "praying for the souls of the deceased and their families".

"Gutted about the loss of so many lives in the train accident in Odisha," she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt shared the helpline numbers on their Instagram Stories. Sonu Sood also condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

R Madhavan said he was "disturbed and dismayed".

"Deepest condolences to the families that have lost loved ones. The scale of this kind of a tragedy should never ever happen again. Very disturbed and dismayed."

Sanjay Dutt tweeted: "Sending my heartfelt condolences to the victims of the accident. It's a tragedy that no words can fully express. Praying for the injured and hoping for their speedy recovery."

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. My heart goes out to those who lost their loved ones."

Anushka Sharma and Rashmika Mandanna said they were "heartbroken".

"Heartbroken by the news of the train tragedy in Odisha. Heartfelt deepest condolences," Anushka wrote.

Rashmika said it was "heartbreaking to hear about the news of the train accident in Odisha..My deepest condolences to the families of the departed. My prayers for the people who are injured."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wished "strength and resilience" to those affected.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones affected by the tragic train accident in Odisha. It is a heartbreaking loss for the community, and our thoughts are with all those who are grieving," he said.

Parineeti Chopra tweeted, "I’m praying for everyone involved in the horrible accidents in Odisha. Wishing for the families, friends and loved ones to find strength and heal as soon as possible. God bless everyone."