Salman Khan's security beefed up in the wake of Moosewala's murder

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security has been stepped up following the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala.
As per a media report, the strengthening of security comes after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, emerged as the key accused in Moosewala's murder.
A senior police official told the media that the Mumbai police has enhanced the overall security of the star to ensure he's safe from the activities of the Bishnoi's gang that operates from Rajasthan.
For the uninitiated, Salman was earlier on Bishnoi's radar after the infamous blackbuck poaching case during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain. Bishnoi community considers black buck to be a sacred animal and Salman's involvement in poaching had hurt the community's sentiments.
Bishnoi had earlier in 2018 threatened to kill Salman.
Rahul alias Sunni, one of Bishnoi's close associates arrested in 2020 for murder, said that they had hatched a plan to kill Salman and had even visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder.
Sidhu Moosewala was murdered in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday as he was intercepted by assailants while he was driving an SUV.
Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. He has also been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report
RIP KK: The top songs by the 'Voice of Love'
Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids
Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital
Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru
Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early
‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’
Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages
DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi
Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala