Salute valour of security personnel who laid down their lives defending Parliament: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the country will always remember the valour of the security personnel who laid down their lives during the terror attack on Parliament on this day in 2001.

"Their bravery will also be remembered by the future generations of this country," Singh tweeted.

Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the attack by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.

"I salute the valour of all the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while steadfastly countering the terrorist attack on Parliament on this day in 2001," Singh said.

The terror attack led to high level of tension between India and Pakistan and a massive upgrade in the security of the Parliament.