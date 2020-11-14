Samajwadi Party attacks BJP over 'crime' in UP

Samajwadi Party attacks BJP over 'crime' in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 14 2020, 13:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 13:59 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday alleged that every section of the society is a victim of injustice and crime under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

In a Hindi tweet, the SP wished Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and said, "It was in the SP regime that Lok Bhavan was constructed and policies were formulated for development of farmers, youth and women."

"In the BJP government's rule, every section of the society has been a victim of injustice and crime patronised by those in power. You yourself have not been able to make roads pot-hole free," it tweeted.

Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
BJP
Keshav Prasad Maurya

