Samajwadi Party, Congress are allies of Islamic terrorists, Mehbooba must go to Pakistan, says UP minister

An UP minister has accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of being “allies of Islamic terrorists”, and said madrassas are helping in the religious conversion of the poor with people involved in it getting money directly in their accounts from Muslim countries.

The allegations were made by Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Anand Swaroop Shukla, while talking to reporters on Thursday late night. The minister also attacked PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti saying "her heart is in Pakistan" and asked her to go to Pakistan.

“Facts have come to light that help of madrasas and voluntary organisations is being taken for the conversion and the people involved in the religious conversion of the poor and the deaf-mute children are getting money from Muslim countries in their personal accounts,” Shukla said while talking to reporters at his residence.

“The conversion by inducing fear, greed and delusion is completely illegal and unconstitutional. The Yogi government and the ATS is taking and will take strict action against this,” Shukla said, referring to the recent arrest of two men allegedly involved in running a campaign to convert the poor and deaf-mute children to Islam.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police had early this week arrested two men from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, allegedly running an outfit involved in converting deaf students and other poor people to Islam in Uttar Pradesh with funding from Pakistan’s ISI.

Following the duo's arrest, the Enforcement Directorate too has registered a case of money laundering in the alleged conversion drive with funding from Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, officials sources said on Friday.

Attacking the opposition, the minister accused them of being pro-Muslims. “The entire opposition, whether it be the Congress or the SP, they all are pro-Muslim, and to garner their votes, they hail Pakistan, saying Pakistan Zindabad and they say Hindustan Murdabad when they visit Pakistan. They have been left with no political dignity,” said the minister.

“What will the people like Akhilesh Yadav (SP chief) talk? When he became the chief minister in 2012, he issued an order for the release of all Muslim terrorists imprisoned in Uttar Pradesh jails – for offences like religious conversions, triggering bomb blasts and being involved in loot and robbery,” the minister said.

“It was our MLAs and party workers who opposed the move and approached courts to abort the order,” he added. “These people from the SP and Congress fully work as allies of Islamic terrorists,” said the minister.

Terming conversion as a big challenge for the Hindu society, he said the Wahabi mentality of Islam is trying to Islamise the whole world by effecting a demographic change. He also said some Hindus too have become agents of this mentality and support Maulanas who spew venom against Hinduism. He also called for boycotting those Hindus having such a mentality.

Attacking PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, the minister said “her heart is in Pakistan” and she “intends to make India an Islamic country”. “If Mehbooba Mufti has so much love for Pakistan, then she should go there,” he added.