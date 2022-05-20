Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walks out of jail

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walks out of jail

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2022, 08:16 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 08:16 ist
Azam Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of the Sitapur district jail on Friday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had invoked its extra ordinary jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant interim bail to former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan, after noting that he had already been ordered to be released in 87 cases but was "implicated" now, in an FIR lodged on September 10, 2020.

The apex court also granted him the liberty to apply for regular bail before concerned court within a period of 2 weeks. 

More to follow...

 

Azam Khan
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
India News

