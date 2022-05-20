Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walks out of jail

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of the Sitapur district jail on Friday.

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan released from Sitapur district jail, in a matter concerning Kotwali PS in Rampur pic.twitter.com/2TDWwFHi4W — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2022

The Supreme Court on Thursday had invoked its extra ordinary jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant interim bail to former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan, after noting that he had already been ordered to be released in 87 cases but was "implicated" now, in an FIR lodged on September 10, 2020.

The apex court also granted him the liberty to apply for regular bail before concerned court within a period of 2 weeks.

More to follow...