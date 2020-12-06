Samajwadi Party to organise farmer rallies in all districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday

The Samajwadi Party will organise farmer rallies in all districts of Uttar Pradesh from December 7 with its chief Akhilesh Yadav slated to take part in such a rally in Kannauj district on a tractor, the party said in statement on Sunday.

The decision came after opposition parties, including many regional outfits such as the Samajwadi Party, came out in strong support of the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting on Delhi's borders for 11 days demanding the repeal of the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

In the statement issued here, the Samajwadi Party said the youth and farmers from different districts will take out anti-government rallies to inform people about the "bad policies" of the BJP government of the state.

Yadav will travel on a tractor from Thathia to Tirwa, covering almost 13 kilometres.

"Under the BJP's rule, the farmers have faced injustice the most. The BJP is selling mandis and the farmers are not even getting the minimum support price of paddy. The prices of fertilisers and pesticides have gone up. The BJP government has shown an insensitive attitude towards farmers," the SP said in the statement.

"The three farm laws, which the Centre had passed puts the ownership of land of the farmers at risk. They are being forced to go for corporate farming," the statement said.

Akhilesh Yadav also on Sunday paid tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar at the party office on his death anniversary.

"Today, the atmosphere is that the rights of the citizens are getting snatched. Games are being played with the 'annadata' (farmers). The farmers have gathered at the border of Delhi. The BJP has got the votes of the poor and farmers, so it must listen to them. But, the irony is that the BJP wants to give an opportunity to the industrialists," the statement said.