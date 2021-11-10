Same-sex films screening in WB schools: NCPCR seeks explanation from CBFC, UNICEF

The apex child rights body NCPCR on Wednesday sought an explanation from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and UNICEF over the planned screening of short films on same-sex relationships in several schools in West Bengal.

According to media reports, eight short films on same-sex relationship made by young film-makers have been shortlisted for Prayasam's 'Bad and Beautiful World Film Festival' and will be screened at several schools after the reopening of educational institutes in West Bengal.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it has received a complaint over the report and sought explanation within 10 days from the state.

In its letter to CBFC, the NCPCR sought information about the mandate under which the above mentioned movies have been selected/decided to be screened for minors in West Bengal in collaboration with UNICEF to the commission within 10 days of receipt of this letter.

"Further, what factors were taken into consideration for screening the movies for minors?" it said.

"Whether the selected movies to be screened in schools, as per the above mentioned report, have obtained certification for screening in the state or not. If yes, what category of certification has been provided to the selected movies?" the NCPCR said in its letter to the UNICEF and CBFC.

