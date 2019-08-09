Samjhauta Exp: Rly officials not aware of suspension

Despite Pakistan claiming that they have stopped the service of Samjhauta Express, Indian Railway officials said they have no information from the neighbouring country on the same yet.

The train departs from Delhi on Wednesdays and Sundays. However, officials said that whether service is suspended on the Indian side will become clear on Sunday when its next run from Delhi is scheduled.

The Samjhauta Express, which was stopped at the Wagah border by Pakistani authorities on Thursday reached Old Delhi railway station with 117 passengers at 8:05 am on Friday, four-and-a-half hours behind schedule, the railways said.

On Thursday, the passengers were stranded at Wagah after the train was stopped there by Pakistan instead of bringing it to Attari Station. The Indian railways had sent one engine along with crew and guard to escort the train from Wagah to Attari.

Pakistan's Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the media in Islamabad on Thursday that Pakistan has closed the Samjhauta Express train service with India, a day after Islamabad downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi over developments in Jammu and Kashmir.