Sanatana Dharma, Sanskriti teach balance: Santosh Yadav

Sanatana Dharma, 'Sanskriti' teach balance: Santosh Yadav

During her Everest mission in 1992, she saved the life of her fellow climber, Mohan Singh, by sharing oxygen with him

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Oct 05 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 16:45 ist
Mountaineer Santosh Yadav addresses during a Vijayadashmi function, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The rich tradition of Sanatan Dharma and Sanskriti in India teaches balance and takes us forward, said mountaineer Santosh Yadav, the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice.

“Our Sanatana Dharma and  Sanskriti teaches us to have a balance of all the pancha tattvas (5 elements ). We need to be healthy and  that will enable us to pursue good things for the benefit of all,” she said addressing the RSS Vijaya Dashami rally at Nagpur as the chief guest of the event.

Also Read — 'No danger to minorities': RSS chief Bhagwat, says concept of Hindu Rashtra being taken seriously

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat thanked her for her address.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - both of whom hail from Nagpur - were present.

"People used to ask me - are you a Sanghi? This was due to my behaviour. I didn’t know what Sangh is then. It is my prarabdha that I am today here with you,” she said.

“The Sangh swayamsevaks are working for the benefit of all, for the benefit of the entire world. I wish your work grows,” she said.

During her Everest mission in 1992, she saved the life of her fellow climber, Mohan Singh, by sharing oxygen with him. She was awarded the Padma Shri.

Thanking her, Dr Bhagwat said: “Santosh Yadav represents Shakti and sentience. Twice, she has climbed the great heights of Gauri Shankar.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mount Everest
India News
Nagpur
RSS
Maharashtra
Nitin Gadkari
Devendra Fadnavis

What's Brewing

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

 