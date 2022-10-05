Sanatana Dharma, 'Sanskriti' teach balance: Santosh Yadav

The rich tradition of Sanatan Dharma and Sanskriti in India teaches balance and takes us forward, said mountaineer Santosh Yadav, the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice.

“Our Sanatana Dharma and Sanskriti teaches us to have a balance of all the pancha tattvas (5 elements ). We need to be healthy and that will enable us to pursue good things for the benefit of all,” she said addressing the RSS Vijaya Dashami rally at Nagpur as the chief guest of the event.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat thanked her for her address.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis - both of whom hail from Nagpur - were present.

"People used to ask me - are you a Sanghi? This was due to my behaviour. I didn’t know what Sangh is then. It is my prarabdha that I am today here with you,” she said.

“The Sangh swayamsevaks are working for the benefit of all, for the benefit of the entire world. I wish your work grows,” she said.

During her Everest mission in 1992, she saved the life of her fellow climber, Mohan Singh, by sharing oxygen with him. She was awarded the Padma Shri.

Thanking her, Dr Bhagwat said: “Santosh Yadav represents Shakti and sentience. Twice, she has climbed the great heights of Gauri Shankar.”