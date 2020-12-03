Sandalwood drug case: SC to consider actor Ragini Dwivedi's bail plea on December 4

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea by Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi for bail in a drug case.

She filed a special leave petition, challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of November 3 declining her relief.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha, and K M Joseph would take up the petition by Ragini alias Gini alias Rags as item number 22 in court number three.

30-year-old, Ragini was arrested by the CCB, Bengaluru on September 4 on charges of association with an international drug peddling racket involved in supplying psychedelic drugs to customers at rave parties and other events.

She has been booked under provisions of the NDPS and IPC Acts.