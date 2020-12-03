SC to consider Ragini Dwivedi's bail plea on Friday

Sandalwood drug case: SC to consider actor Ragini Dwivedi's bail plea on December 4

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 22:15 ist

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a plea by Kannada film actor Ragini Dwivedi for bail in a drug case.

She filed a special leave petition, challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of November 3 declining her relief.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha, and K M Joseph would take up the petition by Ragini alias Gini alias Rags as item number 22 in court number three.

30-year-old, Ragini was arrested by the CCB, Bengaluru on September 4 on charges of association with an international drug peddling racket involved in supplying psychedelic drugs to customers at rave parties and other events.

She has been booked under provisions of the NDPS and IPC Acts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ragini Dwivedi
Sandalwood
Karnataka

What's Brewing

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

US corporations are advancing their diversity targets

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

 