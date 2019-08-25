Sanitary pads, adult diapers soon under price control

Hygiene items such as handwash, disinfectants, sanitary napkins and adult diapers are considered to come under price regulation by the government according to reports.

The revised National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) with medicines, medical devices and other vital health products is anticipated to add relevant products and exclude a few items, making a separate list for medical devices, disposables and hygiene products.

Currently, the items under the NLEM are sold at a price fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

Around 384 essential drugs, including medical devices such as stents, by imposing a cap on profit margins on their maximum retail price, are controlled by the central government.

“The list of essential hygiene products is in its final stages and is likely to be released over the next two months,” an official told Times of India.

Under two lists- primary and secondary items are price-regulated in the former, and availability of drugs at reasonable prices by the Centre in the latter.

However, many of these products, including sanitary napkins, sanitisers and diapers, are exorbitantly priced with soaring trade margins, the report said.

A final decision on whether there will be an overarching ceiling price or a cap on trade margins after the list of products is likely to be done by a Niti Aayog panel.