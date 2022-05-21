Raut backs Rahul over 'kerosene' remark against Centre

Sanjay Raut backs Rahul Gandhi over 'kerosene' remark against Centre

During an event in London, Gandhi on Friday said the BJP has spread kerosene all over the country and only one spark could create a big trouble

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 21 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 16:13 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photos

Supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "kerosene" remark targeted at the Modi government, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party has also said the same thing, albeit in different terms.

During an event in London, Gandhi on Friday said the BJP has spread kerosene all over the country and only one spark could create a big trouble.

Also Read | 'Deep state' damaging India's democracy, Congress geared up to fight it: Rahul Gandhi in UK

When asked about Gandhi's statement, Raut told reporters here, "What he said is true. We have said the same thing in different words."

"It is like strangulating the country's democracy with the help of central probe agencies," the chief spokesperson of the Shiv Sena said.

Continuing his attack on the Union government, Raut said, "One can see a campaign against the people who speak against the Union government. It is not good for democracy."

"The people in our country are scared and not ready to speak the truth. Anyone who speaks against the Union government faces a series of probes from the central agencies," he said. 

