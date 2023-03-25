Sanjay Raut’s breach of privilege notice sent to Rajya Sabha

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Legislature has referred the breach of privilege notice to journalist-politician Sanjay Raut over his “chor-mandal” remark to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, the chairperson of Rajya Sabha.

Raut, a close aide of former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and a four-term Rajya Sabha member, described the 'vidhan mandal’ (legislature) as “chor-mandal”, which translates to ‘body of thieves’.

Members of the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance moved a breach of privilege against him.

However, later he clarified that his comments were aimed at Shiv Sena legislators who switched sides along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said he was not satisfied with the response of Raut. “I feel his statement caused a breach of privilege. But as per the rule, it has been referred to the Rajya Sabha secretariat since Raut is a member of the Rajya Sabha,” Narvekar said.

Council chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe pointed out that while responding to the notice, Raut had raised questions about the composition of the House's privilege committee, its impartiality and functioning.

"Being a senior member of Rajya Sabha, it is not expected that he (Raut) raises questions about the functioning of the privilege committee. So, I do not completely agree with his response and I don't find it satisfactory. And hence I am referring the notice to the Rajya Sabha chairperson,” she said.

Meanwhile, Narvekar also said the code of conduct/standard operating procedure for members state legislature and legislature complex will be prepared in two weeks' time.