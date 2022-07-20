Sanjay Raut seeks more time to appear before ED, cites ongoing Monsoon Session

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has sought more time to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to ANI.
“The Parliament session is under way. I have sought exemption (from ED) from appearance. I will be in Delhi,” said Raut.
The agency had summoned him at 11 am today for interrogation in a money laundering case.
More to follow...
