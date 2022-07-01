Sanjay Raut to appear before ED at noon

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 01 2022, 07:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 07:40 ist
Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today at noon in a money laundering case.

In a tweet, the leader said it is his duty to cooperate with the summons. He also appealed to Sena workers not to gather near ED offices.

More to follow...

Shiv Sena
Enforcement Directorate
Money Laundering
Sanjay Raut
India News

