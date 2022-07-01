Sanjay Raut to appear before ED at noon

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today at noon in a money laundering case.
In a tweet, the leader said it is his duty to cooperate with the summons. He also appealed to Sena workers not to gather near ED offices.
More to follow...
