Sansad TV YouTube channel compromised by scamsters

The YouTube account of Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was terminated for allegedly violating YouTube's community guidelines.

This followed reports on social media that the account was hacked and renamed as "Etherium", a cryptocurrency.

The YouTube channel of Sansad TV was compromised by some scamsters on Feb 15, 2022. Youtube is addressing the security threat and the issue will be resolved asap. pic.twitter.com/k1DI7HmZTh — SansadTV (@sansad_tv) February 15, 2022

Though there was no official word on the issue, officials said the issue has been raised with Google.

Something like hacking has taken place. A complaint has been lodged with Google and they are looking into it, an official said.

Screenshots of Sansad TV's YouTube account shared on social media showed a message that "This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".

