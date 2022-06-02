Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away

Santoor maestro Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 02 2022, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 17:06 ist

Santoor maestro and Sufi exponent Pandit Bhajan Sopori passed away in Gurugram on Thursday.

Family sources told reporters that the maestro passed away at the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.

"His cremation will take place tomorrow (Friday) afternoon," a family source said.

Born in Srinagar in 1948, he had a double masters degree in Indian classical music, specialising both in sitar and santoor.

Known as 'Saint of the Santoor', he was awarded Padma Shri, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi award for Indian music.

