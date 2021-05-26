Sapna Book House founder Suresh Shah dead

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2021, 00:05 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 00:05 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The founder of Sapna Book House, one of the largest bookstore chains, Suresh C Shah died due to old age related ailments on Tuesday, family sources said.

Shah, 84, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Seshadripuram where he breathed his last in the afternoon.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and many of his cabinet colleagues including Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani condoled Shah's death.

 

