'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident 

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who played Jasmine in JD Majethia’s popular TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died in a car accident.
In a post on Instagram Story, Majethia shared the unfortunate news and informed that the mishap took place in North India.
"Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," read JD Majethia's post.
The 32-year-old had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak (2020) and Timir (2023).
More details are awaited.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
French Open men's singles: Three talking points
Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil
M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future
DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'
This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg
Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners
Indonesia is building a new capital as Jakarta sinks
Air conditioning can’t stop climate migration
Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months
Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son