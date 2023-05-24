'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in car accident 

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who played Jasmine in JD Majethia’s popular TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died in a car accident.

In a post on Instagram Story, Majethia shared the unfortunate news and informed that the mishap took place in North India.

"Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)," read JD Majethia's post.

The 32-year-old had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak (2020) and Timir (2023).

More details are awaited.