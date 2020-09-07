SAT suspends judicial work till Sep 18 amid Covid-19

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has suspended judicial work till September 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to a recent notification.

"The judicial work of the tribunal shall further remain suspended till 18th September, 2020," the notification said.

The directions already issued and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with the present order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of September 18, it said.

The tribunal would function through video conference from September 7 from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders.

Further, the office of the registry would function from September 7 from 11 am to 4.30 pm until further orders with limited staff for the purpose of administrative work, as per the notification.

Besides, matters fixed for hearing between September 3 to September 18 would be rescheduled from November 9 to December 4.

Earlier, the tribunal had suspended judicial work till september 2 while continuing to function through video conference.

In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier.