SAT to remain closed till June 30 amidst COVID-19

SAT to remain closed till June 30 amidst coronavirus pandemic

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 15 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 15:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till June 30 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the tribunal was scheduled to remain closed till June 12.

"In continuation of our earlier order dated June 1, extending the closure of the tribunal till June 12 on account of the lockdown declared by the government... the tribunal shall further remain suspended till June 30," SAT said in a notification.

Besides, the tribunal will function from July 1 between 11.30 am and 4.30 pm and urgent cases will be heard during July 1-3.

Also, the office of the registry will function from July 1 between 11 am and 4.30 pm until further orders.

If any party desires that the appeal may be heard through video conference on the date fixed or any other date, the party may file an application in advance by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier, SAT said.

The matter fixed for hearing during June 15-19 will now stand adjourned till July 28, 29, 30 and August 3, 4, respectively.

Also, the matters fixed for hearing from June 22-26 June will now be fixed for hearing on August 5, 6, 10, 11 and 13, respectively.

For the matters fixed for hearing on June 29-30, July 1-3 will now be adjourned till August 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24, respectively, the tribunal said in a notification on Saturday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

Need bit more human contact? So do London Zoo gorillas

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

 