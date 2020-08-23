Satellite tracking of trains helps to improve its efficiency

Tracking the movement of trains through satellite has improved the efficiency in train operations amid Covid-19 pandemic as Indian Railways made a stride in freight transportation, said Railways.

Around 6,500 locos (electric and diesel) are already equipped with Global Positioning System (GPS), about 6,000 locos to be equipped by December 2021, said an official in the railways.

The Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), the information technology arm of the Ministry of Railways in collaboration with ISRO implementing the Real-time Train Information System (RTIS) in trains.

The Railways has installed a GPS aided geo-augmented navigation system (GAGAN) based devices on locomotives to collect train movement data, said the official.

Since the GAGAN installed in locomotives, the national transporter easily can track the movement of trains on real-time basis.

The technology helpful to railways find out the exact location of trains.

The railways also achieved a significant milestone of pulling freight traffic ahead of last year's level amid COVID-19 challenges.

On August 19, 2020, the freight loading was 3.11 million tonnes which is higher than last year for the same date (2.97 million tonnes). On the same date, Indian Railways also earned Rs 306.1 crore from freight loading which is Rs 5.28 crore higher than last year for the same date (Rs 300.82 crore), the statement from the railways says.