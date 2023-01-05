Satya Nadella says 'will help realise Digital India mission' in meet with PM

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and lauded the Centre's focus on digitisation, saying that the tech giant aims to help India realise its Digital India vision.

"Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision and be a light for the world," Nadella said in a tweet.

