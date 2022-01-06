Satya Pal Malik and the emperor's new clothes

It is very odd that Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya, has launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Odder that even after three days, the government and the party are quiet. No counter; no riposte.

Malik has not only called Prime Minister Modi "very arrogant" but also egotistical and quarrelsome about policy disagreements. Allegedly when Malik suggested that 500 farmers had died in protests against the farm laws, the prime minister's response was, "Have they died for me?" Malik claims that within five minutes of discussion on the farmers' issue, he ended up in a "fight with him" and was told to speak to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Apparently, when he did consult Shah, he said, "Satya Pal, he has been misguided by some people (Iskee akal maar rakhi hai logon ne). You be carefree and keep meeting us. Things will be understood one day."

Expectedly, Malik issued a pro-forma denial a day after his statements went viral, claiming that his comments (available on video) had been "misconstrued" and that Shah "did not make any comment on the prime minister." While conceding that the prime minister was now on the right path, Malik has not withdrawn his earlier comments.

What is odd about the entire episode is that Malik has targeted the prime minister over an old meeting, recounting it much after the farm laws have been repealed and agitating farmers have left the year-long sit-ins. Although Malik has been openly supporting the farmers in the last six months, he has never before launched a frontal attack on the prime minister. In November, he taunted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for being unfeeling, "Even when an animal dies, Delhi netas' express condolences. But they could not pass a condolence motion for 600 farmers in the Lok Sabha." He did not name Prime Minister Modi.

Why then has he chosen to engage the prime minister so adversarially at this juncture and escaped censure?

Some political observers claim that the governor wants to be sacked so that he can contest the Uttar Pradesh (UP) legislative elections. But he could have done so by resigning peaceably from his gubernatorial assignment. The BJP might have backed him as their pro-farmer face, who would attract the Jat caste vote in Western UP. If this is indeed a consideration for Malik, clearly, in his judgement, the BJP's prospects are not very bright in UP.

The government seems to be in a quandary about what to do with Malik. As a constitutional authority, he can be dismissed for politicking. However, if the Union Cabinet (on whose recommendation the president acts) recommends such punitive action, it could be said that he has been punished for telling the truth. There is also fear of the Jat vote in Western UP turning against the BJP. On the other hand, not removing Malik would make Prime Minister Modi seem weak and erode his authority. He is known for never having forgiven an adversary (even those from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) either in his term as the chief minister of Gujarat or as prime minister. If Malik is not brought to heel, Prime Minister Modi could become fair game for others in the BJP as well.

If Malik is not sacked, the message that goes unchallenged across the country is that the prime minister is arrogant, self-centred and does not care for the deaths of Indian citizens, even if they die in hundreds. Yet, more than 72 hours since Malik trained his guns on Prime Minister Modi, everyone has maintained radio silence on Malik's comments. Malik had earlier said that he had been appointed by "two or three powerful people in Delhi" and that they alone could remove him. But the cat seems to have got their tongue.

Does the failure to orchestrate an effective defence of its leader indicate goings-on within the government and the party which outsiders have not fathomed? Even Union Home Minister Shah – considered the prime minister's right-hand man - allegedly spoke of the prime minister being misled. With such perceptible loss of authority, it is difficult to see how Prime Minister Modi can lead the BJP in the 2024 general election.

Prime Minister Modi has failed to combat growing unemployment. The economy is not doing great. Poverty and inequality have gone up. The prime minister has shown no statesmanship in taking along the Opposition on important national issues. His much-touted national security credentials lie in shreds as he is unable to even admit to the fact of Chinese aggression in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Distributing freebies before elections and Hindu-Muslim polarisation is too fragile a political platform to support his candidature for a third term. The deafening silence in the party and government may be the first admission of this.

(The writer is a journalist based in Delhi)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.

Check out the latest DH videos here: