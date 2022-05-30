Satyendar held as BJP is afraid for HP polls: Sisodia

Satyendar Jain arrested in 'fake' case as BJP is afraid of losing HP polls: Sisodia

The ED arrested Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday

PTI
PTI,
  • May 30 2022, 20:45 ist
  • updated: May 30 2022, 20:45 ist
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case by the Enforcement Directorate as he is the AAP's incharge for Himachal Pradesh elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

The ED arrested Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday.

"A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the incharge of Himachal Pradesh elections," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP is afraid of losing the elections and hence he was arrested to prevent him from going to Himachal. He will be released soon as he has been arrested in a fake case," he added.

The ED had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

The agency had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party leader in connection with the case in 2018.

