Savarkar controversy strains MVA; Congress says allies 'agree to disagree'

Amid VD Savarkar’s contentious legacy setting the theme for Bharat Jodo Yatra in its later phase in Maharashtra, tension is brewing in the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena remaining miffed at the Congress for Rahul Gandhi’s continued attack on the Hindutva ideologue.

Shiv Sena (Thackeray) leaders indicated that they may be forced to take tough decisions, including severing ties, even as the Congress defended Rahul’s remarks that Savarkar signed the mercy petition and helped the British, saying that there was “no systematic attack” as he was only citing “historical facts” and juxtaposing it with the martyrdom of tribal legend Birsa Munda who did not compromise with the British.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says Savarkar helped British, Uddhav Thackeray disagrees

At the same time, Congress insisted that the former Congress president’s views and that of Shiv Sena’s (Thackeray) objections to it will have no impact on their relationship or the future of Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), as both sides have “agreed to disagree”. Congress appeared to avoid further debate on Savarkar, as the late Hindutva ideologue has a following in his home state. Sena had been uneasy about Rahul targeting Savarkar, with rival BJP saying it was diluting its Hindutva plank.

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has not run into controversies but Rahul’s remarks against Savarkar that he signed a mercy petition and helped the British have triggered a debate in Maharashtra where a number of parties and leaders revere the Hindutva leader.

A section in the Congress questioned Rahul's move and believes that he has stirred a hornet's nest though he has been articulating his views on Savarkar for some time. The remarks on Tuesday at a function and on Thursday in a press conference have hit a raw nerve and have raised question marks on the survival of the MVA.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh told reporters in Maharashtra’s Shegaon that he spoke with senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has a “completely different point of view on Savarkar” and the latter refuted the impression gaining ground that the difference of opinion on the “historical personality” will weaken the MVA. Raut told Jairam that nothing like that will happen, the Congress leader said.

Also read | Defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi over 'derogatory' comments on Savarkar

Raut was quoted by NDTV as saying earlier in the day, "Savarkar's issue is important for us and we believe in his ideology. Congress shouldn't have brought this issue up."

Ramesh repeatedly said that he does not want to wade into a debate on “historical personalities” as people have different views and Bharat Jodo Yatra was not about history but about present and future.

However, he said there are certain facts that nobody can deny and that Savarkar and Mohd Ali Jinnah were the “two fathers of the two-nation theory”.

Jairam said that there was “no systematic attempt” to target the Hindutva leader. “The remarks were made in the context of Birsa Munda who was fighting the British did not compromise, which is a fact, and he (Rahul) compared it with Savarkar who gave a mercy petition, which is also a fact,” he said.

Ramesh then went on to invoke another icon from Maharashtra -- Bal Gangadhar Tilak -- and said he was one of the greatest Indians who was jailed between 1908 and 1914 but never signed a mercy petition. “Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi, was also influenced by Savarkar. Savarkar might not have pulled the trigger but there was an ideology behind that killing,” he added.

As there were repeated questions on Rahul’s remarks on Savarkar, Ramesh said they were not central to the yatra, which is “focussing” on economic problems, price rise, unemployment and rising communalism.