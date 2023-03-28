Savarkar’s grandson threatens FIR against Rahul Gandhi 

In what could mount troubles for Rahul Gandhi, the grandson of Veer Savarkar has threatened to file an FIR against the Congress leader for his latest remarks against the revolutionary freedom fighter and Hindutva icon.

Gandhi, in his press conference in New Delhi, a day after he was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP, stirred up a hornet’s nest saying: “….my name is not Savarkar, my name is Gandhi....Gandhi does not apologise for what's right.”

While the BJP and the Shiv Sena have slammed the former Wayanad MP for his comments, several other political parties and even sections of the Congress are unhappy over the comments.

Savarkar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar, the Chairman of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, said he would file an FIR against Gandhi if he does not apologise. “In the past too I had filed, once again I would do it,” he said.

He also asked Gandhi to prove that Savarkar apologised to the British to get out of the Cellular Jail in Andaman Islands.

Savarkar urged former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to ask Gandhi to apologise.

Thackeray and his close aide Sanjay Raut condemed Gandhi's statements. Commenting on this, Savarkar said: “They should go ahead and ask Gandhi to apologise for his statements on Savarkar. If he respects Savarkar, he should not only say but take some action in this regard.”

Savarkar pointed out that when Thackeray was the Chief Minister heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which included Congress, he did not take action when an objectionable article appeared in Shidori, a magazine of the Congress. “Had then demanded from the Chief Minister to take some action against it. But I did not get any answer to my letter and no action was taken,” he said.

On Pawar, he said: “Pawar saheb has a lot of respect for Savarkar, but he should go ahead and ask Gandhi to apologise for the statements he has given so far on Savarkar.”