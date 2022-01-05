Thanks to Channi, I returned to airport alive: PM Modi

'Say thanks to Channi for I could return to Bhatinda airport alive': Modi to officials after security lapse in Punjab

The incident triggered angry reactions from the BJP which accused the Congress-led government in Punjab of employing "dirty tricks"

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 05 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 16:18 ist
A "serious security lapse" on Wednesday prompted authorities to abort Modi's plans to visit the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Credit: Twitter/@Mehboobp1

Following a "serious security lapse" that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck on a flyover in Punjab for around 20 minutes, the PM reportedly told Bhatinda airport officials to say "thanks" to Punjab CM Channi for he could reach the airport "alive".

PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there,“Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Say thanks to your CM for I could return to the Bhatinda airport alive), according to ANI.

A "serious security lapse" on Wednesday prompted authorities to abort Modi's plans to visit the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala and attend a programme unveiling development projects worth around Rs 42,750 crore in Ferozepur.

The incident triggered angry reactions from the BJP which accused the Congress-led government in Punjab of employing "dirty tricks" that even compromised the Prime Minister's security as it feared a "resounding defeat" in the upcoming Assembly polls. They also alleged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi refused to pick up the phone and attend to the issue.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi
Indian Politics
Assembly Elections 2022

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

Here's how to get rid of 'moths' eating your clothes

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

DH Toon | 'Bulli Bai' arrests: Education means nothing?

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched telescope

Island in the sun

Island in the sun

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

ASI restoring only surviving flag of Independence

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

Gulzar's poetry inspires Bengaluru-based painter

 