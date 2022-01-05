'Say thanks to Channi for I could return to Bhatinda airport alive': Modi to officials after security lapse in Punjab

Following a "serious security lapse" that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck on a flyover in Punjab for around 20 minutes, the PM reportedly told Bhatinda airport officials to say "thanks" to Punjab CM Channi for he could reach the airport "alive".

PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there,“Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Say thanks to your CM for I could return to the Bhatinda airport alive), according to ANI.

Officials at Bhatinda Airport tell ANI that PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there,“Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” pic.twitter.com/GLBAhBhgL6 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

A "serious security lapse" on Wednesday prompted authorities to abort Modi's plans to visit the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala and attend a programme unveiling development projects worth around Rs 42,750 crore in Ferozepur.

The incident triggered angry reactions from the BJP which accused the Congress-led government in Punjab of employing "dirty tricks" that even compromised the Prime Minister's security as it feared a "resounding defeat" in the upcoming Assembly polls. They also alleged Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi refused to pick up the phone and attend to the issue.

Check out DH's latest videos: