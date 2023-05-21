No forms, ID proof needed to exchange Rs 2K notes: SBI

SBI allows exchange of Rs 2,000 notes upto Rs 20,000 without any requisition slip, ID proof

More to follow...

DH Web Desk,
  • May 21 2023, 14:08 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 14:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The State Bank of India has said that customers will not be needing any requisition slip to exchange Rs 2,000 currency notes upto a limit of Rs 20,000.

 

 

More to follow...

