SBI employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata

The State Bank of India (SBI) has temporarily shut down a section of its Local Head Office (LHO) in Kolkata after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources in SBI the concerned employee was working in the Liability Centralized Processing Centre of the office. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

“ He was not coming to the office for about 10 days and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although we have sanitized the entire building the section where he worked will remain closed till May 11 as a precautionary measure,” sources said.

However, other departments are functional.

Another SBI employee who had travel foreign travel history tested positive earlier but was cured of the infection.