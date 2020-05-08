SBI employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata

SBI employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Kolkata

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 08 2020, 19:56 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 19:56 ist
The State Bank of India (SBI) office building in Kolkata. (Reuters Photo)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has temporarily shut down a section of its Local Head Office (LHO) in Kolkata after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to sources in SBI the concerned employee was working in the Liability Centralized Processing Centre of the office. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

“ He was not coming to the office for about 10 days and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although we have sanitized the entire building the section where he worked will remain closed till May 11 as a precautionary measure,” sources said.

iframe src="/iframe

However, other departments are functional.

Another SBI employee who had travel foreign travel history tested positive earlier but was cured of the infection.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
State Bank of India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
West Bengal

What's Brewing

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

 