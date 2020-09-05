SC admits appeal by real estate developer against conviction in murder of actor Vinod Kumar

The Supreme Court has admitted an appeal filed by real estate developer against his conviction and sentence of life imprisonment imposed by the Karnataka High Court for killing a Kannada actor, Vinod Kumar.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran issued notice to the Karnataka government on a bail plea filed by Govardhan Murthy, promoter of real estate company L G Builders and Developers. The court sought a reply from the state government by October 15.

Murthy, led by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, challenged verdict of the HC passed on March 20, 2020, overturning his acquittal in the case.

He sought bail in the case, pending consideration of his appeal.

According to the prosecution, Murthy wanted to marry daughter of a man, who cancelled the engagement with him and instead negotiated alliance with the deceased actor. This has irked the accused. Further, Vinod, the actor was also in real estate business and has become a competitor to him.

On October 6, 2008, the accused, along with five others invited Vinod to his club house, at L G Rose Heritage Layout in Bengaluru where the victim was made to consume an excess of liquor and was then shot at, leading to his death a day later.

The trial court, however, acquitted on December 26, 2012 all the accused.

On an appeal by the state government, the HC had found the trial court's verdict as "nothing but miscarriage of justice", since it failed to consider the crucial evidence like dying declaration, call details records, recovery of pistol and place of murder, besides other oral testimonies, all indicated only towards the culpability of the accused.