SC allows 4 more weeks for guidelines on ex-gratia to kin of Covid-19 victims

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a plea by the Union government to grant additional four weeks to frame "robust and comprehensive" scheme for ex-gratia payment for the kin of those who died of Covid-19, in compliance with the top court's judgement.

On June 30, the top court had directed the Prime Minister-headed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to frame appropriate guidelines within a period of six weeks.

Taking up an application argued by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah extended the time for framing guidelines by a further four weeks.

The court, however, asked the Centre to place on the record by an affidavit setting out the compliance which has been effected in respect of other guidelines, except on which the extension of time has been sought and granted.

The other guidelines related to issuing of death certificates for Covid-19 victims. The court fixed the matter for September 3 for "verifying compliance".

In its plea, the Centre said the exercise to frame guidelines for payment of ex-gratia was in active consideration of the NDMA and going on.

Though at an advanced stage, it required a little more in-depth examination before it is finalised and implemented, the government said, adding any accelerated formulation may result into undesirable results.

On June 30, the Supreme Court had said the Centre failed to perform its statutory duty cast under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), to issue minimum standards of relief for families of those people who lost their lives to Covid-19.

The top court directed NDMA to recommend guidelines for ex gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of the victims within six weeks. The pandemic was notified as a disaster on March 14, 2020.

With regard to death certificate, the court had then said "simplified" guidelines should also be prepared. The guidelines must specifically mention if the persons has died of Covid-19 or complications due to it, with a provision for getting the document corrected. It had also suggested the Union government to consider extending insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh announced under the PM Garib Kalyan Package to those working at premortem and came into direct contact of dead bodies of Covid-19 patients.

