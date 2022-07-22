SC allows security cover for Mukesh Ambani and family

SC allows Centre to continue with security of Mukes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 16:25 ist
Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, with his son Akash. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli allowed the appeal of the Central government challenging the Tripura High Court’s direction on a PIL.

A vacation bench, on June 29, had stayed the orders of the Tripura High Court on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to the industrialist and his family members in Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, had said that the PIL petitioner (Bikash Saha ) in Tripura has nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai.

The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and directed the Central Government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
Mukesh Ambani
security
India News

What's Brewing

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 