SC allows Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra with restrictions

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its June 18 order to allow Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra from Tuesday, by lifting its stay but directed the Odisha government and temple administration to maintain strict adherence to the guidelines put in place to check COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and A S Bopanna heard a batch of applications filed to recall or modify the restraint order on the world famous event.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, said that the tradition of centuries should not be stopped as it is a matter of faith of crores of people.

"If Lord Jagannath will not come out tomorrow, he cannot come out for 12 years as per traditions," he said.

While maintaining the precautions to ensure that pandemic does not spread, the state government can impose curfew for a day. All sebayats and Pandas who are tested negative can participate in rituals as may be decided by HH Shri Shankracharya, he submitted.

Mehta also said people may not congregate and seek blessings on TV during the live telecast. Raja of Puri and the temple committee may supervise arrangements of these rituals, he added.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Odisha government, agreed to the suggestion. He said, except in Puri, such yatras should not be allowed anywhere else. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for NGO Odisha Vikas Parishad on whose plea stay was granted earlier, said only minimum number of people should be allowed to pull the chariot and participate in the event.

The bench, on this, said "we are not going to micromanage the Yatra and would leave it to the state government to organise."

The court said that the public would not be allowed to participate in the event, related to pulling of Chariot of Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balbhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Days after staying the Yatra, the court changed the order on a plea made by various organisations and individuals, including BJP leader Sambit Patra. The details of the written order has yet not been released. The story would be updated as soon as the order is uploaded on the Supreme Court's website.

On June 18, the court said "Lord Jagannath will not forgive us, if we allow the Yatra to continue, in view of COVID-19 pandemic."