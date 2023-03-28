SC allows Ukraine-returned Indian students to clear MBBS course in two attempts

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Union government to allow MBBS students returning from China and Philippines due to Covid-19 pandemic and subsequently from war-affected Ukraine, to clear their examinations in medical colleges here by giving them two attempts instead of a single chance.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath took into record a submission by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati that a committee formed under the chairmanship of Directorate General of Health Services with representations from the National Medical Council had recommended that the student returnees in their penultimate year and who studied online could be given a chance to clear the MBBS final exam.

A written statement by the Centre stated that a single chance to clear the MBBS Final, both Part I and Part II Examinations (theory and practical) would be given as per existing guidelines without being enrolled in any of the Indian colleges, within a period of one year.

It further stated the theory examination would be conducted centrally and physically, on the pattern of the Indian MBBS examination while the practical examination would be conducted by designated government medical colleges.

The students would be required to complete a two-year-long compulsory rotatory internship after clearing the two examinations, the first year of which would be free and the second year paid as decided by the NMC.

It was also clarified that the recommendations were a one-time, emergency measure and could not be the basis for future decisions.

However, senior advocates S Nagamuthu and Gopal Sankaranarayanan, and others, appearing for the students, raised concern on a single attempt being given, along with the other issue of syllabus.

The bench, on this, said, "We accept the report of the committee, subject to a minor modification that the student being offered a single chance to clear MBBS Final, both Part I and Part II Examinations, be read as student being offered single/two chances to clear both the examinations. We clarify that the two chances will be for both Part I and Part II examinations."

Earlier, the top court had asked the Union government to consider the plight of students returned from foreign countries.