SC allows use of archaeological monument near Jaipur for social functions

The Supreme Court Monday quashed the blanket ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal on organising social functions like marriages in a monument near Jaipur in Rajasthan and said it would monitor its beautification.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat allowed the monument --Sisodia Rani Ka Bagh -- built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh in 1728, to be used for multi­purpose activities from 8 am to 8 pm.

The apex court, however, said it would not be appropriate to permit the use of the monument to hold various functions during the night.

"The use of laser lights, loud music, and fireworks is ordered to be completely restrained. Musical and other fountains to be maintained and to be kept in working order," the bench said.

It directed the that a consultant be appointed for further beautification of the area and requisite horticultural development and an additional project plan be prepared and placed on record.

The apex court said that it would monitor beautification and further developmental work and sought the report of the Consultant and additional plan and development undertaken so far within one month from today.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Jaipur against the 2014 order of National Green Tribunal, Central Zone, Bhopal which held that the monument is part of the forest area and directed that no permission should be granted to organise social functions like marriages.