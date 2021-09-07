SC-appointed SIT removes security from 25 people hit by Godhra riots

The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed nine major cases of post-Godhra riots such as Naroda Patiya and Gulberg Society massacre cases, has removed security cover from 25 persons who were affected by riots and the Sabarmati Express train burning case in 2002. Many of them were under security cover for over 18 years.

SIT officials said that state police as well as Central Industrial Reserve Police (CISF) have been informed to recall the detachment deployed with 25 persons. Officials said that the decision was taken following a review in which it was found that these persons were neither witnesses nor had any threat perception. There were 36 security personnel who were guarding these people.

"We did a security review recently and found that 25 people didn't have any security threat. They were neither the witnesses nor had faced any intimidation, assault or any other threat related to the case. We informed the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to approach these people and help in case of any threat and provide them security if required," A K Malhotra, who is heading the SIT, told DH when contacted.

As of today, 143 persons are under police protection that includes eyewitnesses, lawyers who took up victims' cases, former principal sessions judge Jyotsna Yagnik, who passed the judgement in the Naroda Patiya massacre case convicting former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, witnesses who turned hostile, among others. There are a total of 167 policemen and CISF personnel who are deployed for their protection round the clock.

Among those whose security has been withdrawn is Lallan Chaurasiya and his wife Janaki Devi, who were witnesses in the Godhra train burning case. Besides, SIT also discontinued security for Firozkhan Pathan, a survivor of the Gulberg Society Massacre case. Pathan's father Saeed Khan and brother Imtiaz, who were the star witnesses in the case, are still under police protection.

Firozkhan Pathan was not available for comment. His brother Imtiaz said that "Security was provided to Firoz after he was threatened by some of the accused back in 2003. Although he has not faced any intimidation from any of the accused but there are many persons within our community who are threatening him for lodging a case against Teesta Setalvad." Three policemen had been deployed in Firozkhan's security.

Sources said that the SIT also "discovered a nexus" between policemen and the protectees. "In many cases, we found security men absent from work without official approval and in connivance with the protectees. In some cases, the location of the guards were found to be at their native places while they claimed to be on duty. No complaint was ever made to us. Apart from no threats to these people, we also found that security cover was being misused and hence it was removed."

Check out the latest DH videos here: