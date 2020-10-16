SC appoints Justice Lokur as one-man panel to deal with stubble burning

The Supreme Court on Friday appointed a one-man panel headed by former judge, Justice Madan B Lokur to tackle problem of stubble burning in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, saying the people of Delhi and National Capital Region must breathe fresh and clean air.

"Inspite of measures, there have been reports of increase in stubble burning which will pollute atmosphere of NCR inevitably. There needs to be some monitoring of stubble burning before it assumes unhealthy proportions," a three-judge bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

The court accepted a suggestion by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for a minor, Aditya Dubey, for appointment of Justice Lokur to monitor the situation and devise ways to tackle the problem of smog affecting Delhi and parts of north India.

The court said the all authorities, EPCA (Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority and of States shall report to the committee for information sought.

It also directed the heads of National Cadet Corps, NSS and Bharat Scouts and Guide would deploy the young force to locate stubble burning and put it into notice to Justice Lokur.

The court brushed aside objections made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to the appointment of Justice Lokur, saying his consent has already been taken.

It also clarified that its direction was not an indictment of authorities in question.

Justice Lokur had earlier presided over a three-judge bench to hear the case related to stubble burning, arising out of a PIL filed by environmental activist M C Mehta.