SC appreciates India's Ukraine evacuation efforts, raises concerns over public anxiety

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Centre to consider the anxiety of Indian citizens stuck in war-torn Ukraine, as the Centre maintained that efforts are on to evacuate the remaining 7,000, as 17,000 have already been flown back.

"It is unfortunate we haven’t learned from the past situation of wars etc. We don’t have much say in this but there is anxiety about students among parents," a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana said.

Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted that the Prime Minister had a high-level meeting with ministers this morning to expedite the evacuation of remaining Indians from Ukraine. He said 17,000 have been evacuated and 7,000 remained there.

Appreciating the efforts, the bench asked Venugopal to maintain an online helpline for parents and families of those stranded in Ukraine.

The bench also asked him to inform state High Courts against passing any order on similar pleas in this matter as the top court was already informed of the issue.

At the outset, Venugopal said the students, including petitioner Fathima Ahana from National Medical University in Odessa, Ukraine, who were stranded near the Ukraine-Romania border, have crossed over to Romania. These students would be brought back this night by a special flight.

He also said the petitioner's details were shared with a senior minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, currently in Romania facilitating the evacuation of Indian students.

The court posted the matter for further consideration on March 11.

In a related development, the court pulled up another petitioner advocate Vishal Tiwari for filing the PIL merely based on newspaper reports.

"We have seen from SC websites, you file such kind of petitions. Many were dismissed with cost. If you want to do something this isn’t the way to file petitions with paper cuttings etc," the bench said.

Tiwari said he was concerned about the citizens stuck in Kharkiv, which was far away from Romania.

The bench, however, told him, "You know this is a sensitive situation, we can’t say anything. Don’t try to take advantage of the situation for publicity."

