SC approves Central Vista Project for new Parliament, other buildings

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Union government a go-ahead for constructing new Parliament and other buildings for ministries here with proposed cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna by a majority of 2:1 upheld environmental clearance and change of land use, clearing the redevelopment plan for the Central Vista, having over 100 heritage buildings, in the heart of the national capital and within the Lutyen's Bungalow zone.

"The right to development is a basic human right and no organ of the state is expected to become an impediment in the process of development as long as the government proceeds in accordance with law," the majority view held.

The court's judgement came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project on December 10.

Disposing of a batch of petitions filed by advocate Rajeev Suri and others, the top court rued that in recent past, the route of public and social interest litigation was being increasingly invoked to call upon the court to examine pure concerns of policy and sorts of generalised grievances against the system.

"No doubt, the courts are repositories of immense public trust and the fact that some public interest actions have generated commendable results is noteworthy, but it is equally important to realise that courts operate within the boundaries defined by the Constitution," Justice Khanwilkar, writing the majority judgement, said.

"We cannot be called upon to govern. For, we have no wherewithal or prowess and expertise," he added.

"We hold the exercise of power by the central government under the DDA Act for change of land use is just and proper. The recommendation of Environmental Clearance (EC) by Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) is just, proper and in accordance with law including the 2006 notification," the bench said.

Differing with the majority view, Justice Khanna termed it as bad in law the March 28, 2020 notification on change in land use and environmental clearances on June 17, 2020, saying there was no disclosure on public participation.

In its 611-page judgement, the court directed the project proponent, CPWD, to set up adequate number of smog towers as integral part of the new Parliament building project in 10.5 acres and use smog guns at the construction site.