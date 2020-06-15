SC asks Andhra Pradesh HC to decide on LG Polymer's plea

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Andhra Pradesh High Court to decide by next week a plea by the LG Polymer for de-sealing of its Vizag plant, where leakage had claimed the lives of 11 and left over two dozen people seriously injured.

A bench presided over by Justice U U Lalit also passed a restraint order for 10 days on disbursal of Rs 50 crore that the company deposited with the National Green Tribunal as per its interim order.

The bench said as the High Court's vacation was over, it can dispose of all applications as early as possible, preferably by the end of next week.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the South Korean company LG Polymers.

Among others, the company has challenged the May 8 order by the NGT taking suo motu cognisance of the leakage of hazardous gas, Styrene at the plant.

The green panel had on June 1 held that it had power for taking Suo Motu cognisance. It then noted apparent failure of the company to comply with rules related to hazardous substance.

The court posted the matter for consideration after two weeks.

A gas leakage tragedy at LG Polymer's facility on May 7 had claimed lives of 11 people and left over two dozens grievously injured.

Among others, the company challenged the NGT's order to form a fact-finding panel, headed by former judge of Andhra Pradesh High Court, B Seshasayana Reddy J to look into the incident.