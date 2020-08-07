SC asks Centre to bring on board families of fishermen, killed by Italian marines

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to bring on board members of the families of two fishermen, who were allegedly killed by two Italian marines off Kerala coast in 2012, as they were required to be paid adequate compensation.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file an impleadment application on behalf of victim's families within a week.

Mehta said the government was willing to withdraw the prosecution against the marines as Italy has agreed to prosecute them over there following the decision by an international tribunal.

"We cannot think of any relief for marines till their prosecution is not withdrawn here," the bench said.

Mehta said the government was willing to file a petition for withdrawing prosecution.

"But the family of victims will have a problem. They will have to be heard," the bench said.

The court was also informed that compensation has already also been paid to the families of the two fishermen.

In July, the Centre has informed the court that it has taken a decision to accept and abide by the International Tribunal's award.

The Tribunal set up under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) had on May 21, 2020, ruled that the criminal investigation into the matter involving two Marines would take place in Italy due to sovereign immunity enjoyed by them, and India would be entitled to grant of compensation.

The Centre has asked the top court to close the matter pending before it.

On August 26, 2015, the top court had stayed the proceedings before it against the NIA probe, in view of the pendency of the issue before International Tribunal on Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

Marines Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone, who were aboard the Italian-flagged commercial oil tanker 'Enrica Lexie', were accused of killing two Indian fishermen off Kerala coast on February 15, 2012.