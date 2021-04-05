SC asks Centre to consider convening meeting of committee for appointing CBI Director

Maintaining that an acting CBI director cannot go on for long, the Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to consider convening before May 2 the meeting of a high-powered committee consisting of the Prime Minister and others as head of the premier investigating agency.

The Centre informed a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Vineet Saran that a meeting of the committee — consisting of the Prime Minister, leader of the single largest opposition party and the Chief Justice of India or any judge of the apex court nominated by the CJI — would be held after May 2.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner NGO 'Common Cause' which has sought direction for appointment of a regular CBI director, claimed before the bench that the Centre is delaying the meeting of the committee as it wanted to bypass the present CJI S A Bobde who is retiring on April 23.

During the hearing, the bench orally told Attorney General K K Venugopal that in-charge arrangements for the CBI director cannot go on.

The A-G, for his part, said the senior-most person was appointed as CBI's interim director.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed the arguments raised by the petitioner as "absurd" and alleged that "unscrupulous public-spirited citizens are making accusations left, right and centre against individuals and institutions".

The bench said it would hear the matter on April 16.

On March 12, the top court had sought a response from the Centre on the plea seeking direction for the appointment of a regular CBI director.

Upon the term expiry of Rishi Kumar Shukla as CBI chief on February 2, the government appointed Praveen Sinha as an interim director.