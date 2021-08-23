SC asks Centre to find solution on blockade of roads due to farmers' protest

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to find a solution to the blockade of roads caused here in the National Capital Region in view of ongoing farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy said the protestors have a right to protest at a designated space but can't block the outflow and inflow of traffic.

Taking up a plea by a woman- resident of Noida against the road blockade, the bench said, "Solution lies in the hands of Union of India and State governments."

"You have to find a solution, they might have the right to a place to agitate, but the roads cannot be blocked like this," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was appearing for the Centre.

Petitioner Monicca Agarwaal sought a direction to the Centre and others to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi was kept clear so that the passage was allowed. The farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November, last. The top court had on January 12 stayed implementation of three contentious farm laws.

On Monday, the court fixed the plea for consideration on September 20 to enable the Centre to find out solutions to the problem.

"You now have enough time. Please work out something," the bench told Mehta.

In its affidavit, the Uttar Pradesh government said that it was making all efforts to make farmers understand that their act of blocking roads was causing grave inconvenience to travellers.

Earlier, the court had asked the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments to file their responses to the plea.

The court had earlier said that public roads should not be blocked in protests and there should be a free flow of traffic.

The court had made it clear that it is not concerned about the larger issue that are the farm laws which can be decided judicially, politically or administratively but limited to clearing of roads blocked by farmers.

The petitioner claimed that her travel to Delhi was taking two hours instead of the normal 20 minutes.

In her plea, the woman said she stayed in Noida and her work base was also in Noida but since she was in a marketing job she has to travel to Delhi frequently.

She also claimed that she was a single parent and also had some medical issues.

