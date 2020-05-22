SC asks Centre to reply to plea for permanent CAT bench in J&K

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to respond within four weeks to a plea for setting up a permanent bench of Central Administrative Tribunal in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy issued notice to the Union government and Jammu and Kashmir administration to a writ petition jointly filed by Asheesh Singh Kotwal and Shiv Kumar.

The petitioners sought a direction for quashing a notification issued on April 29 by the department of personnel and training conferring jurisdiction of CAT, Chandigarh overall service matters of the employees of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

They claimed that the notification was violative of fundamental rights of citizens as it denied access of justice to all, coupled with the right to equity to litigants facing administrative inaction and outreach by the government.

After the change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, a total of five lakh employees of the erstwhile state are now treated as central government staff.