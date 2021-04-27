SC asks Centre to respond on oxygen, vaccine, health infra to fight Covid-19

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought to know from the Centre status of Oxygen requirement and supply, availability of health infrastructure, and essentials like medicines, and vaccines, required to tackle the raging second wave of Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

Taking up a Suo Motu matter, a bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud said, "During the national crisis, the Supreme Court can't be mute spectator. Our intention is not to interdict the High Courts taking up similar matter."

The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, clarified the object of the proceedings before the top court was not to supplant the High Courts or to take over from High Courts what they are doing.

"The High Courts are in a better position to monitor what is going on within their territorial boundaries," the court said.

On April 22, the top court registered a Suo Motu case as the caseload of Covid-19 surged beyond record 3.14 Lakh and over 2,104 deaths. However, the development was seen as a move to interdict various High Courts from putting the Centre and respective States over dock on handling the situation.

On Tuesday, the top court put specific queries to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and fixed the matter for consideration on Friday.

Also read: Oxygen supply: Delhi hospitals say situation better, reopen admissions

During the hearing, the court appointed senior advocates Jaideep Gupta and Meenakshi Arora as amici curiae after senior counsel Harish Salve withdrew on the last date, following "aspersion" cast on his appointment.

Among other queries, the court asked the Centre to explain the rationale behind the differential pricing, fixed by manufacturers of Covid vaccine, for the Union government and States, after the West Bengal government's counsel raised the issue.

The bench also explained to Mehta, "We are not entering the domain of the executive and only making suggestions... if vaccination is open to above 18 from May 1, we need to know how you are going to meet the increased surge in demand."

The court also asked the States to send a response on availability of health infrastructure.