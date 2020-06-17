SC asks Centre to respond to plea by nurses for safety gears

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre on a plea by the United Nurses Association to give them standard safety gear, transport and accommodation for their members exposed to coronavirus risks.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah sought a reply from the Centre on PIL by the Kerala-based organisation.

The association with 3.8 lakh strong nurses as members has cited the apex court's order in the Arushi Jain case to seek adequate facilities for them.

The court, which asked the Union government to file a report in the matter, put it for consideration after four weeks.

The organisation, through advocates Subhash Chandran K R and Biju P Raman, claimed that healthcare workers are at the frontline of the COVID-19 outbreak response and as such are exposed to hazards that put them at risk of infection, including pathogen exposure, long working hours, psychological distress, fatigue, occupational burnout, stigma, and physical and psychological violence etc.